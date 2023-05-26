The birth herd of the famous Limousin bull Derrygullinane Kingbull (LM4381) is set to host a production sale via timed auction this weekend (Friday, May 26).

Speaking to Agriland, Gerry Walshe, owner of the Gerryguillinane Limousin Herd based in Ballina, Co. Mayo, said the sale will feature a total of 18 lots, three of which will be embryos.

The timed auction takes place on MartEye in conjunction with Mid Tipperary Cooperative Livestock Mart, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, and will draw to a close on Monday evening (May 29).

The farm – Eircode: F26 X227 – will host an open day on Sunday, May 28, from 1:00p.m to 5:00p.m where buyers can come to view the lots.

The sale will feature three Kingbull daughters (Lot 1, Lot 4 and Lot 6) all of which are scanned in calf.

Kingbull achievements

Derrygullinane Kingbull was the first son of Gerrygullinane Glen to be born in the Republic of Ireland. The bull was born in 2015.

Glen was sold in 2012 as a seven-month old calf to Limousin breeder Christine Williams for €20,000.

Kingbull won the Overall Male Champion title at the World Limousin Congress which took place in Co. Kilkenny in 2016.

The bull then won the Overall Male Champion title in Roscrea in October 2016. He was bought by Welsh breeder LLyr Hughes, owner of the Pado Limousin Herd.

Kingbull then went to stud at the artificial insemination (AI) company Genus BS, where a number of his straws were taken.

The first of his calves arrived in early 2018 and went for sale in 2019. The first calf of his sold in Carlisle made 15,000gns, the second calf sold made 18,000gns, also in Carlisle.

The third and fourth calves sold for 25,000gns and 22,000gns respectively, and the last calf sold a number of weeks ago for 32,000gns.

These five Kingbull-sired calves all averaged over 20,000gns at sale.

The Gerryguillinane Limousin Herd timed auction is sure to attract significant interest amongst Limousin breeders and a range of impressive prices are to be expected from the sale.

The sale catalogue is available to view on MartEye.