The British Limousin Cattle Society’s recent sale in Carlisle saw a top price of 52,000gns for a Northern Irish bull, Craigatoke Seanog.

The October 2021-born bull from MJ Conway of Co. Tyrone was the day’s intermediate and overall champion.

He is the new addition for Messrs H Wood of the Deerhouse herd, Dutton, in Preston.

Arwel Owen, judge at the pre-sale show, said Craigatoke Seanog was an animal he “really fell in love with, with great conformation and length”.

With good bulls in the same class placing close together, Owen said it was a difficult choice, but that Craigatoke Seanog “just had that little something extra”.

Carlisle sale

The Carlisle sale saw an all-sale average of £9,178.22. A total of 22 bulls sold to pedigree and commercial breeders at prices over 10,000gns and clearance for 80 bulls sold was 71%.

Blaencwm Sam, the work of Dylan and Elen Davies, sold for the second top price of the day – 32,000gns. Blaencwm Sam Ampertaine Superstition Images: British Limousin Cattle Society

Another leading price was that of the senior champion – Ampertaine Superstition – from WJ and J McKay from Maghera, Northern Ireland. He sold for 27,000gns.

The sale averages were:

£8,274.27 for senior bulls (38);

£11,069.42 for intermediate bulls (26);

£8,255.62 for junior bulls (16).

Commenting on the sale, chief executive of the British Limousin Cattle Society, Alice Swift said: “There was an upbeat atmosphere at Carlisle amongst breeders and buyers that translated into a flying trade for bulls ready to work.

“It’s reassuring to see confidence return to the beef industry and I firmly believe Limousin is commercially the most viable breed in Britain today.

“Nearly a third of bulls sold make five figures, confirming a demand for genetics that deliver growth and efficiency.”