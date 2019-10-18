Kildare clan ‘makes history’ taking 3 all-Ireland ploughing titles

Celebrations were in order for the Dunne family from Rathangan, at the Kildare Ploughing Association’s awards night which took place Tougher’s, Naas, Co. Kildare last night, Thursday, October 17.

Ploughing for Kildare at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane/Fenagh, Co. Carlow, Brian, Denis and Maria Dunne each came out on top of their respective classes.

Brian was awarded the title of Three Furrow Conventional Senior Champion; Denis was awarded the Under 28 Junior Champion and Maria took the title of Novice Two Furrow Conventional Intermediate Champion.

The National Ploughing Association’s awards and banquet took place in the Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow, Co. Carlow on Sunday, October 13.

The Dunne family were recognised in by their native county at the awards ceremony which took place in Naas last night and was attended by the National Ploughing Association’s managing director Anna May McHugh.

Speaking to AgriLand, Denis Dunne expressed his delight at the family’s success.

Advertisement

He explained: “It’s a great achievement. We have looked into at and we believe it is the first time in Irish history three siblings have won an all Ireland gold medal for ploughing in the same year.”

Denis added: “Well, we can’t find anyone to tell us otherwise anyway.”

He noted that there were a number of families involved in the different classes at ‘Ploughing 2019’ and added that the event “sees a number families with siblings all competing”.

Commenting on his future plans, Denis outlined that he will now “move up a grade” and added that Maria and Brian will do likewise.

He outlined that another Dunne family member – Kieran – will be competing in the senior class next year.

Concluding Denis expressed optimism that he may be competing in the world championships in the future and added: “We all hope to be the top in Ireland, we’re only the top in our class at the moment.”