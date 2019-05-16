Kerry reduces milk price for April

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to announce its milk price for April supplies following on from earlier processor announcements this week.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company announced that the Kerry Group base price for April milk supplies is 30.5c/L including VAT.

This is a drop of 0.5c/L on the March milk price set by the group.

Based on average April milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 32.63c/L, the representative added.

Previous processor prices

This follows on from announcements made on Monday by Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia respectively.

Lakeland Dairies on Monday, May 13, announced its decision to hold its base milk price for April supplies.

A price of 31.28c/L, including VAT, has been set by the processor for April milk supplies; last month’s lactose bonus has finished as per normal, a co-op spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the price offering to Northern Ireland suppliers has been set at 25.25p/L – which is the same as the figure for last month.

Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 30.5c/L including VAT for April manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia will pay a base milk price for April of 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

The board of Glanbia Co-op has decided to make a support payment to members of 0.5c/L including VAT for April milk supplies.