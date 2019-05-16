Beef Plan welcomes ‘long awaited beef compensation fund’

The Beef Plan Movement has welcomed the announcement of the “long awaited” Brexit compensation fund for Irish beef and suckler farmers.

Commenting on the news, exclusively revealed by AgriLand last night, the chairman for the Beef Plan’s Ireland east region, Hugh Doyle, said: “The announcement has come after months of relentless pressure from the Beef Plan Movement on behalf of beef farmers.”

He added: “Irish beef farmers have incurred significant losses since the UK Brexit referendum nearly three years ago.

This pressure escalated last week when the movement lead a protest outside an event attended by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed.

“Over 800 farmers from the movement turned out in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, where they highlighted the plight of our rural beef farmers to the minister, he explained.

The movements vice chairman, Micheál Rafferty, said: “It is now vital that this fund is channelled directly from the Department of Agriculture straight to genuine family farms, without deduction and without delay.”

The Beef Plan has requested another meeting with Minister Creed and his officials to agree arrangements around dispensing this money to suckler and beef farm families.