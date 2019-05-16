IFA welcomes EU beef package after ‘savage price losses’

In light of the “savage price losses” suffered by beef farmers as a result of Brexit uncertainty, the European Commission’s announcement of a support package has been described as a “welcome development”.

President of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Joe Healy welcomed the news, exclusively revealed last night by AgriLand, that a fund of €100 million, aimed at supporting struggling beef farmers, has been agreed upon by the European Commission.

The commission’s agreement of a “Brexit beef package” of €50 million for Irish beef farmers “means the Irish Government is expected to provide matching funding of €50 million, bringing the total package to €100 million”.

The IFA president said that the IFA had lobbied the European Commission and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, seeking a direct aid package of €100 million to cover Brexit beef price cuts.

The European Commission has recognised this and responded to the IFA’s proposal.

Healy added that he met the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, in Brussels on Monday, May 13, in relation to the proposal.

Also commenting on the announcement, the IFA’s national livestock chairman Angus Woods said: “While the finer details of the scheme had to be finalised, it is vital that every cent goes directly to farmers.”