Kerry launches two-year fixed milk price scheme

Kerry has launched a two-year fixed milk price scheme for its suppliers, which will run from March to October of 2020 and 2021.

It has been confirmed to AgriLand that the voluntary scheme will offer 31.9c/L including VAT for constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The scheme was opened last week, with suppliers being notified at the time.

AgriLand understands that the scheme will relate to 20% of a farmers’ milk supplies.

In other news relating to Kerry Group, its representatives are again meeting today, Monday, December 20, with the leading milk price committee of Kerry Co-op, as part of an ongoing discussions on milk price.

These discussions kicked off on November 14 last, and followed on from a dispute between the group and the co-op, which saw protests at a number of Kerry Group offices.

The issue relates to Kerry Group’s milk price since 2015. The co-op’s milk price committee is arguing that milk suppliers are owed money under a contract with the group.

The group has conducted a review into its milk price for 2015 – which the company said has so far indicated that there is “no adjustment required” to the 2015 price.

One individual involved in these protests, Jerome Crowley, commented: “Farmers are under pressure. We feel we are owed an awful lot of money.”