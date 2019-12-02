Authorities investigate ‘sudden death in tragic farm accident’

Authorities are investigating the circumstances of a farm death in Newry, Co. Antrim over the weekend.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, November 30, on a farm in the Newry area. It is understood a 14-year-old girl was killed in the accident.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland (HSENI) said:

“HSENI have received a report of an incident in Newry, has attended the scene, and is currently investigating the circumstances.”

In addition, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said:

Police will prepare a report for the coroner following a sudden death in a tragic accident at a farm in Newry on Saturday.

“The Health and Safety Executive is investigating the circumstances,” the PSNI representative added.

According to local publication the Armagh I, a 14-year-old girl died on the farm in the Bernish area, close to the border.

The outlet noted that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received an emergency call at just after 2:00pm on Saturday.

It was added that two emergency crews were sent to the farm, as was the air ambulance, but that no one was taken from the scene by the NIAS.