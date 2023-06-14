Kerry Group has officially opened a new taste manufacturing facility in Karawang, West Java, Indonesia today (Wednesday, June 14).

The new 50,000m2 facility “significantly expands Kerry’s taste offering in southeast Asia [SEA] by delivering localised products to its fast-growing markets”, the agri-business said.

The facility is the company’s largest investment for a new facility in SEA, and will include a manufacturing site, a research and development pilot plant, and a “sampling hub”.

Its range of process technologies “will enable the creation of authentic taste experiences, inspired by popular local and traditional cuisines”, according to Kerry.

The company’s aim with the Karawang facility is to support its food and beverage customers in all food categories, including beverage, snacks, and bakery, which are among the company’s fastest growing end-use markets.

Kerry said that, as part of its Beyond the Horizon sustainability strategy, it has prioritised sustainability initiatives across the entire facility, and that all utility equipment has been designed to the latest energy efficiency standards.

Dignitaries from Indonesia and Ireland attended the inauguration ceremony, including Nurul Ichwan, Indonesia’s deputy minister for investment promotion; Padraig Francis, Ambassador of Ireland to Indonesia; Tom Moran, Kerry Group board chairperson; Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group CEO; and a number of trade association leaders and community officials.

Commenting on the new facility, Scanlon said: “The opening of our state-of-the-art facility will not only expand our reach into the flourishing southeast Asian taste market but also revolutionise the way sustainable nutrition is embraced in the region.

“By collaborating with leading food and beverage manufacturers, we will harness our global technologies to create products that resonate with Asian consumers’ specific taste preferences.”

The value of the southeast Asian taste market is estimated at close to €1 billion.

The Indonesian government has launched an initiative to make the country one of the top 10 economies in the world by 2030, in which the food and beverage sector is recognised as a key part.

John Cahalane, president and CEO of the Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region, said: “As the largest economy in SEA, Indonesia is in a unique position to support the regional market.

“Our cutting-edge Karawang facility will spearhead creation of the next generation of sustainable food and nutrition in Asia, with a focus on taste, functionality, health, and wellness.

“With our sustainability initiatives, we aim to minimise the environmental impact of our activities, while fostering a positive social impact through local employment and community engagement,” Cahalane added.