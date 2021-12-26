The Corca Dhuibhne Creativity and Innovation Hub has appointed an embedded artist for a special climate action project that is being run on Dingle Peninsula in association with the farming community.

Lisa Fingleton will head up the project entitled Corca Dhuibhne Inbhuanaithe – A Creative Imagining, which aims to work with local farmers to creatively look at ways in which farmers on the peninsula can diversify to address climate change.

An eco-social artist, writer and organic farmer herself, Lisa is entirely well-placed to head up this creative-climate project. She lives and works on a small, organic, social farm near the sea and has spent many years cultivating deep-rooted connections between art, food and farming.

She will work with the West Kerry Dairy Farmers’ Sustainable Energy Community as part of the project, which is being funded by the inaugural Creative Climate Action fund.

This fund is an initiative from the Creative Ireland Programme in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications. It supports creative, cultural, and artistic projects that build awareness around climate change and empower citizens to make meaningful behavioural transformations.

Engaging with the farming community and exploring how farming can play an important role in acting on the climate emergency is something that Lisa is very much looking forward to, she said.

“I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with farmers on the Dingle Peninsula to explore the issues that are going to affect us so much, such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

“As we transition into the future, it is essential that we listen to farmers and work together to find sustainable solutions. This is a partnership project bringing together new, fresh and creative perspectives and I am very grateful to be part of the team,” she said.

Under the project’s umbrella, Lisa will be working alongside Corca Dhuibne Creativity and Innovation Hub; as well as Catríona Fallon of the Green Arts Initiative in Ireland; and Clare Watson of MaREI, the Science Foundation Ireland research, development and innovation hub.

Commenting on Lisa’s appointment, Catríona said:

“Lisa has addressed environmental issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss and food security as part of her creative practice over many years. She is an ideal candidate for this role, and we are delighted to be working with her on this innovative project.”

Deirdre de Bhailis, manager of the Corca Dhuibhne Creativity and Innovation Hub, added:

“We’re delighted to be working with Lisa on this project. Her talent as an artist, commitment to sustainability and natural rapport with the farming community make her the ideal candidate for this journey. We are really looking forward to all that can be learned from exploring climate change solutions through a creative lens.”