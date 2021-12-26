‘Keep her lit for Lar’, a vehicle parade of lights organised in memory of Laurence McGuinness, will take place on Sunday, January 2, at 5:00.pm sharp, with registration from 3:00p.m.

The parade will start from Man O’War GAA club and visit Lusk, Rush, Loughshinny, Skerries, Balbriggan and Balrothery.

‘Keep her lit for Lar’ has been organised in tribute to Laurence McGuinness, who was a well-known Rush farmer, married to Maeve with three daughters, Caoimhe, Doireann and Aideen.

After being diagnosed with cancer, he faced the battle head on and was determined to get through it with the help of his family and friends.

A proud farmer, Lar revelled in being out in the fields on his tractor, having a few pints and going to see the Dubs play.

His wife Maeve recalled that Lar’s deep faith helped him enormously. When he spoke with his oncologist, Oscar, he never wanted to know his progress, merely saying: ‘Keep Her Lit‘.

“Throughout his treatment, his strong religious faith gave him extra strength and he religiously visited St. Winefride’s well in Wales as well as Clonfert,” she said.

Sadly, Laurence died last January, aged just 47. His devastated family and friends wanted to run a fundraiser in his memory so they got together with the organisers of Fionn’s Parade of Lights, a successful event run in 2019 in memory of little Fionn Anderson, and came up with ‘Keep her lit for Lar’.

Four charities will benefit from the run: Laura Lynn Children’s Hospice; The Clown Doctors; Friends of St. Luke’s and an organisation that was special to Lar, Skerries Youth Support Services, after the death of a friend from suicide had a huge impact on him.

The organisers of ‘Keep her lit for Lar’ are encouraging people to take part by lighting up their vehicles for the run.