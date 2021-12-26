The South East branch of the Irish Texel sheep society is holding its second annual sale of pedigree in-lamb Texel shearling ewes and maiden ewe lambs at Tullow Mart this Thursday (December 30).

The sale is set to start at 6:00p.m, with viewing from 4:00p.m. On the day there will be 55 in-lamb ewes and 15 ewe lambs on offer.

This year’s sale includes sheep from thirteen flocks in the South East region, which include; Springbridge Flock; Knockhill Flock; Ballypierce Flock; Ballaghkeen Flock; Chapelizod Flock; Woodlands Flock; Ballintaggart Flock; Barmoney Flock; Glendalligan Flock; Seefinn Flock; Kilclammon Flock; and Treemore Flock.

Also included is a guest consignment from Robbie Walker’s Kilcurley Flock. According to John Kidd of the South East Texel Group, these flocks have produced top class sheep and there are great expectations for this year as the standard was set so high last year.

“At last year’s inaugural sale, the top in-lamb ewe price hit €6,500 and the top priced ewe lamb reached €1,900,” Walker said.

“At a glance, this year’s catalogue contains some very exciting entries as there are sheep on offer who share bloodlines with All-Ireland champions.

“There are also some very promising and proven service sires used within flocks.

“There is no doubt this year’s entries will not disappoint. All in all, this is a sale not to be missed.”

Bidding will be available on Marteye and transport can be arranged for all sheep bought on the night. Any enquiries can be directed to: 087 248 0910, or 087 065 4839.

This year’s catalogue can be viewed here.