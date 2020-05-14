Kerry announces reduced milk price for April

Kerry Group has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for April, announcing a reduced figure on last month’s price.

In a brief statement today, Thursday, May 14, a spokesperson for the group said:

“Our Kerry Group base price for April milk supplies is 29.5c/L vat inclusive. Based on average April milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 31.76c/L including VAT.”

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the March price of 30.5c/L including VAT.

Kerry Group is the third processor to announce its price, after Glanbia and Lakeland Dairies, with all three moving to reduce their respective milk prices.

Earlier price announcements

Yesterday, Lakeland Dairies announced that it will pay its suppliers in the republic 29c/L including VAT for milk supplied in April.

This is a reduction of 1c/L on the March milk price, with the cessation of the Lakeland Dairies Lactose Bonus.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 23p/L will be paid for April milk. This is a reduction of 0.75p/L on the March price.

Commenting on the price, Lakeland Dairies said the global dairy markets continue to feel the effects of the Covid-19 fallout.

“The ongoing shutdown of the foodservice sector across Europe continues to cast a shadow on the global dairy markets,” a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 28.42c/L including VAT for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for April of 28c/L including VAT for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is a reduction of 1c/L from the March base price.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L including VAT payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.