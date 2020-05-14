Beef trade: Better news for beef suppliers as quotes rise

For the most part, beef processors are now operating off a base of 355-360c/kg for in-spec steers and heifers. This is a welcomed increase after market prices deteriorated in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While this is the common price on offer across the country, farmers with numbers of in-spec prime cattle, with a good factory-farmer relationship are in poll position to achieve these prices.

Looking at the cow trade, this too has improved in recent days. P-grade cows are now making anywhere from 275c/kg to 280c/kg depending on quality.

Moving to O-grades, these animals are achieving anywhere from 285c/kg to 300c/kg, while R-grading cows are coming in at 315-320c/kg.

Factories’ appetites for bulls continue to vary – with prices of 350c/kg for R grades. O-grade bulls are hovering around the 330-340c/kg mark. 360c/kg is being quoted for U-grade types.

Looking at last week’s kill, steers and heifers stood at 9,859 head and 7,955 head respectively.

Cow slaughterings accounted for 4,821 head, while young bull and aged bull throughput stood at 2,217 head and 682 head respectively.

The total number of cattle of slaughtered in Ireland fell to 25,534 head – down from 29,505 head.