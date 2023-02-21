Kepak Group has today (Tuesday, February 21) announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership aiming to improve its technology.

The family-owned food company has signed a two-year agreement with digital transformation specialist, Nexer Enterprise Applications.

The partnership will involve the global technology company supporting Kepak to modernise its key legacy applications which aims to provide “solid foundations for further long-term growth”.

The project will involve the implementation of a suite of business application solutions using Microsoft Dynamics 365 technology.

The collaboration will focus on the areas of finance, stock management, production, and sales.

It is anticipated that the initial agreement will be the start of a long-term partnership between the two businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Jeremy O’Callaghan, chief information officer for Kepak, said:

“For Kepak to continue to grow and innovate, we need to continuously reimagine our processes.

“Our partnership with Nexer will support us in adopting unified systems that break data silos. This new approach will allow us to predict trends and drive proactive intelligent action”.

Martin Burden, commercial director at Nexer Enterprise Applications UK, added: “It’s exciting to be working alongside Kepak on such an important project. We look forward to supporting Kepak to achieve its goals.”

With 13 manufacturing facilities across Ireland and the UK, Kepak Group has a turnover of €1.75 billion and employs a workforce of 4,500 people.

The company distributes prime cuts of meat, on-trend food service solutions and innovative consumer food brands to markets, restaurants, and retailers in over 50 countries.

Last month, Kepak announced the appointment of Margaret Berry as its new head of sustainability.

Prior to joining the company, the experienced food business professional held a number of strategic roles in the agri-food industry including at Bord Bia and Kerry Group.