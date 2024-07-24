The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that 1,059 applications made under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) are still to be processed.

The latest data from the department shows that as of Tuesday (July 23) 7,296 or 80% out of 9,110 applications have been approved.

Department officials have rejected 549 applications, while 206 were withdrawn by applicants.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 2 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 143 56 260 1,741 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 23 7 20 167 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 225 56 261 2,571 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 12 15 75 654 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 20 12 51 551 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 4 41 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 41 13 249 435 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 28 15 5 396 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 34 14 56 334 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 22 18 78 406 Total 9,110 549 206 1,059 7,296 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Meanwhile, progress is continuing on applications made under tranche 1 of TAMS with 179 out of 8,203 applications still to be considered.

The latest data shows that 7,192 applications have been approved, 656 rejected and 176 withdrawn.

67 applications under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) are outstanding, along with 34 applications each for both the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) and the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS).

Last week, the department issued over €1.4 million in TAMS 3 payments, with almost €5.6 million now paid out under the scheme.

The update shows that €368,447 was issued to farmers in payments under TAMS 2.