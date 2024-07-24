The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that 1,059 applications made under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) are still to be processed.

The latest data from the department shows that as of Tuesday (July 23) 7,296 or 80% out of 9,110 applications have been approved.

Department officials have rejected 549 applications, while 206 were withdrawn by applicants.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 2 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,200143562601,741
Dairy Equipment Scheme21723720167
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme3,113225562612,571
Low Emission Slurry Spreading756121575654
Organic Capital Investment Scheme634201251551
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme4610441
Solar Capital Investment Scheme7384113249435
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme44428155396
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme438341456334
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme524221878406
Total9,1105492061,0597,296
TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Meanwhile, progress is continuing on applications made under tranche 1 of TAMS with 179 out of 8,203 applications still to be considered.

The latest data shows that 7,192 applications have been approved, 656 rejected and 176 withdrawn.

67 applications under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) are outstanding, along with 34 applications each for both the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) and the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS).

Last week, the department issued over €1.4 million in TAMS 3 payments, with almost €5.6 million now paid out under the scheme.

The update shows that €368,447 was issued to farmers in payments under TAMS 2.

