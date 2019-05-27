John Deere dealers targeted in ‘coordinated’ series of thefts

A number of John Deere dealers were targeted in a series of thefts in the midlands and east of the country, while some farmers also fell victim, in what has been described as a ‘coordinated’ criminal act.

Templetuohy Farm Machinery (TFM) had two branches targeted, in Laois and Wexford, with the thieves making off with a number of display (GPS / precision farming) screens and similar electronic equipment from inside the tractors.

Pat Costello, sales manager with TFM, confirmed the theft to AgriLand, saying that they were were still trying to account for the total cost of everything that was taken.

Costello said that the eventual cost of the stolen equipment could be as high as €80,000 to €90,000.

He said that the thefts were most likely coordinated, and that the thieves were “well tuned in” to what they were doing.

Costello also said that he was aware of a number of farmers who were targeted in a similar way.

Meanwhile, Meath Farm Machinery in Co. Meath was also targeted, with a representative of that dealership telling AgriLand that they also had equipment stolen from John Deere tractors.

Meath Farm Machinery is trying to establish when the equipment was taken and the total value of it.