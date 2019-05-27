Air Ambulance dispatched to man overcome by slurry fumes

Emergency ambulance crews in Northern Ireland have responded to a call at a farm in south Armagh on Friday afternoon, May 24.

It is understood by local publication Armagh I, that a man in his sixties was overcome with slurry fumes and an ambulance arrived at the scene on the evening of the incident shortly before 6:00pm.

It was also reported that the accident occured on the Tullyherron Road area, between Whitecross and Glenanne, around 5:00pm.

The Air Ambulance attended the scene and the cause of the incident remains unknown at this stage but Armagh I has reported that the injured man is now recovering.

Co. Cavan cow attack

Meanwhile, also last week, a man was airlifted to hospital following a farm accident that occurred in Baileborough, Co. Cavan on Tuesday, May 21.

According to a statement from An Garda Síochána, the incident occurred at around 12:00pm just outside Bailieborough, when the man – who is aged in his 60s – was attacked by a cow.

According to the statement, the farmer received “serious injuries”. However, the injuries the man sustained are not believed to be life threatening.