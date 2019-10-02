John Deere and Claas team up on special project, but why?

John Deere, Claas and 365FarmNet have teamed up to develop a new so-called DataConnect service. It’s described as a “manufacturer-independent cloud-to-cloud solution”.

In a similar way to ISOBUS, end-users can now “exchange their data via a common interface”, as well as “control and monitor their entire machinery fleet using their favourite system”.

A spokesperson explained: “Up to now, farmers and contractors with a mixed machinery fleet could only record, process and document their data using the respective equipment and web portals of the individual manufacturers.

With DataConnect, users can choose their preferred data platform from a specific manufacturer, while also being able to transmit data from other machines via the new interface.

“This means that the data is still available in the John Deere Operations Centre, Claas Telematics or 365FarmNet portals, but can be exchanged in real-time from one cloud to the other.

“The key benefit to the user is that all the necessary machine configurations are available in one system.”

DataConnect supposedly enables the exchange of all important machinery information, including current and historical machine data including: machine location; fuel tank level; current working status; and forward speed. Transmission of agronomic data is also being planned.

The companies involved say that they also want to share their experience of cloud-to-cloud communication with ongoing Agricultural Industry Electronics Foundation (AEF) projects. This, they claim, is why the architecture of this new interface is designed to support existing industry standards.

Any interested agricultural machinery manufacturers and software providers, as well as associations and standardisation committees, are apparently welcome to “help develop the existing interface”.

More will be revealed at next month’s Agritechnica show in Germany. An official launch is expected next summer.