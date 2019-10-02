Auction report: Pint-sized JCB handlers go ‘under the hammer’

An auction involving JCB equipment was held on Tuesday, September 24.

The venue was Wardlow Quarry, Cauldon Lowe, Staffordshire (England) – a different location to that of previous such auctions. The sale was conducted by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions on behalf of JCB.

The catalogue was home to a varied selection of machines, attachments and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles.

Some of the machines were described as “ex-demonstration” units. All items were “sold as seen”. No warranty was implied or given.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture the necessary pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

This report focuses on some of the smaller handlers that changed hands, including a pair of tracked examples.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the lots. However, prices were subject to VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to the hammer/sale prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 2018 JCB 215T Super (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2545869; approximately 20 hours; “smoke damaged and repaired”. It sold for £26,000.

This 2018 JCB 215T Super (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2545867; approximately six hours; “smoke damaged and repaired”. It sold for £24,000.

This 2018 JCB 210 Super (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2545870; approximately six hours; “smoke damaged and repaired”. It sold for £16,500.

This 2012 JCB 515-40 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 1768934; approximately 2,425 hours. It sold for £16,500.

This 2018 JCB 516-40 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2751321; approximately 20 hours. It sold for £30,000.