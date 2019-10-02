Auction report: Digging for a bargain at the JCB ‘ex-demo’ sale?

An auction involving JCB equipment was held on Tuesday, September 24.

The venue was Wardlow Quarry, Cauldon Lowe, Staffordshire (England) – a different location to that of previous such auctions. The sale was conducted by AMS (Asset Management Services) Auctions on behalf of JCB.

The catalogue was home to a varied selection of machines, attachments and components – the latter including some engines, gearboxes and axles.

Some of the machines were described as “ex-demonstration” units. All items were “sold as seen”. No warranty was implied or given.

Tim Scrivener was there for AgriLand to sample the atmosphere, capture the necessary pictures and to jot down the key prices and specifications.

This report focuses on the backhoe-loaders that were up for grabs, including a small, eye-catching tracked unit.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the lots. However, prices were subject to VAT (i.e. VAT must be added to the hammer/sale prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Advertisement

In the three-picture gallery below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2019 JCB 1CXT HF (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2781664; approximately 145 hours. It sold for £44,500.

This 2013 JCB 3CX Sitemaster Eco (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2260942; approximately 1,835 hours. It sold for £34,000.

This 2015 JCB 3CX Compact (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2454221; approximately 475 hours. It sold for £29,000.

This 2017 JCB 3CX Compact (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2495753; approximately 370 hours. It sold for £33,000.

This 2017 JCB 3CX Compact Highways Master (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2495817; approximately 1,050 hours. It sold £42,000.

This 2018 JCB 3CX Compact (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 2495933; approximately 420 hours. It sold for £37,000.