It’s that time again where we bring you the latest jobs vacancies in the agri-sector, with a diverse range of opportunities on offer.

The latest job notices include environmental officers to assist in the rollout of the new Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

To learn more about these jobs and more, visit AgriRecruit.

Jobs at South Kerry Development Partnership

South Kerry Development Partnership is looking to fill multiple positions: biosphere officer, and a number of agri-environment officers.

The biosphere officer will play a role in working with stakeholders to promote and support the implementation of the goals and objectives of the Kerry UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Key responsibilities will include managing communication channels for the Kerry Biosphere, including website, email and social media; and creating a plan for delivery of public engagement and research events.

Applicants must possess a recognised level 8 degree or postgraduate level 9 degree relevant to environmental management; or hold a level 8 degree or higher in project management, communications or similar.

The agri-environment officers will be charged with supporting the rollout and implementation of the co-operation project (CP) approach of the new ACRES programme in the west Cork and Kerry area.

Key duties will include liaising with the local CP team, farmers and farm advisors.

Applicants must have a recognised third level qualification (level 8 or higher) in an area relevant to agriculture, ecology, environmental management or similar.

Livestock inspectors

The Certified Irish Angus Producer Group is seeking to recruit a livestock inspector on a part-time basis to work in the meat plants of its partner processors Slaney Foods, ABP and Kepak.

Advertisement

Responsibilities will include inspection of livestock prior to slaughter; implementation of the group’s livestock policy; and production of reports of inspections.

The applicant will require knowledge of livestock; computer literacy; and a willingness to work on their own initiative.

Area sales consultants

Animal Health Vision (AHV) is looking to fill two vacancies for area sales consultants – one in Co. Clare and one in Co. Tipperary.

The successful applicants will be responsible for supporting senior management on projects directed at maximising company profile and developing sales strategies or marketing campaigns.

The will also provide advice and guidance to dairy farmers on AHV concepts.

Applicants must have previous sales experience of at least 12 months, and have a knowledge of, or experience in, the agriculture sector.

Click here for more information on the Clare position, and here for more information on the Tipperary job.

Assistant lecturer in agri-data

Dundalk Institute of Technology, specifically its School of Health and Science, is looking to recruit an assistant lecturer in date analytics in agriculture on a two-year contract.

Candidates should have an honours degree in agriculture, agricultural engineering, or a related discipline; along with a postgraduate qualification of at least a master’s degree in a relevant area.

A minimum of three years of post-graduate experience in an agri-date analytics role will also be necessary, while experience in lecturing in higher education and a relevant PhD would be advantages.