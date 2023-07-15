There are several exciting and interesting jobs up for grabs in the agri-sector at present, which will be attractive to a wide array of skillsets.

If you’re looking for a new challenge, then one of the jobs previewed in this article may be for you.

To learn more about these jobs, including all essential requirements, salary expectations and how to apply for them, visit AgriRecruit.

Marketing executive

Progressive Genetics is currently looking to recruit a marketing executive reporting to the marketing manager.

The successful candidate should have broad farming experience and experience or qualifications in marketing, digital marketing, social media or advertising.

The marketing executive will be responsible for the following:

Assisting all marketing activities across the group;

Managing social media channels;

Content creation;

Event planning;

Supporting the breeding advisors and technician service;

Promotional material preparation.

Applicants for this position should have an agricultural background, and a third-level qualification in marketing, agriculture or a related discipline.

Certification officer

The Organic Trust is currently looking for a certification officer reporting directly to the CEO/certification manager who will work from the company’s head office in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Working with the inspection and certification team and in tandem with other certification officers, the successful candidate will, among others:

Manage the organic inspection and certification process from A to Z;

Administer their respective membership files on a day-to-day basis, manage communication, prepare detail for certification panel (CP) meetings, and follow up on all compliance issues;

Coordinate, observe and if appropriate facilitate CP meetings;

Coordinate inspector meetings and the agenda for same in conjunction with the CEO and quality manager.

Prepare for and be a part of all internal and external audits;

Processing of new member applications and the lapsing of others;

Administer the annual return process and management of member renewals;

Allocations of inspections and sampling in accordance with the requirements of INAB, Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), and EU Regulations.

The certification officer will also be required to be a point of contact for members, and provide communication updates to members at various stages.

Knowledge of or experience within certification as well as a qualification in agriculture and experience in the organic sector is preferred for this position.

Communications specialist

The Organic Trust is also looking to recruit an experienced and enthusiastic marketing professional with the knowledge and expertise to support its marketing and social media platform.

The role is a 12-month contract as it is maternity cover. The communications specialist will be reporting directly to the CEO.

Key responsibilities of this position, among others, include:

Work closely with the Organic Trust teams and its members to devise and project manage OT communications campaigns to increase stakeholder engagement across all areas, including creation, planning, design and delivery;

Lead, manage and plan key organisational brand and communications initiatives, such as the Ploughing Championships, Tullamore Show, OT farm walks and webinars;

Responsible for the Organic Trust brand management, including brand awareness and adherence to brand and company identity guidelines;

Ensure relationships with key media and stakeholders are strong, proactively pursuing media opportunities and leading on media queries, as required;

Manage social media across all channels, including content development and planning, and relationships with social media users, responding to enquiries and cultivating engagement;

Produce video and graphics to support all communications campaigns.

A minimum of five years’ experience in a communications, brand, marketing or a similar role as well as a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in communications is required.

Grower/technical manager

Wexford Tomatoes is looking to recruit a grower/technical manger who will be responsible for for the daily duties around the site and to cover holiday of other key staff members.

Advertisement

Reporting to the general manager, the successful candidate will also be responsible for keeping up with the documentation for all audits.

Applicants for this position should have a background in horticulture, a third-level qualification in horticulture or a related discipline. Background in growing in a glasshouse would be an advantage.

The business would be very happy to cover the cost for the candidate to undertake training that would be beneficial to the role.

Commercial sales executive

Agriland Media is currently recruiting for a commercial sales executive to develop a sales pipeline for the commercial department, and act as the main point of contact for all client queries.

Further tasks of the successful candidate will include:

Correlate new suspects each week as agreed;

Research commercial sector weekly/monthly;

Work closely with the commercial team to provide accurate, detailed quotations for commercial clients in a timely manner;

Daily correlation of all inquiries and prospects;

Deal appropriately with all incoming/outgoing communications;

Establish and maintain effective up-to-date systems for filing, information retrieval and bring forward systems;

Research business segments and assigned prospects.

Experience in advertising, media, agriculture, sales development is desirable, however not essential. Sales methodology experience is desirable but not essential; training will be provided.

Agricultural liaison officer

ABP is currently looking to hire an agricultural liaison officer to join its growing agriculture team.

This position will involve working closely with family farm suppliers to aid their business through animals breeding, nutrition, and new technologies.

The successful candidate will also help support and advise farmers on an ever-changing environmental landscape.

Key requirements for this position include:

Third-level degree or equivalent in a relevant discipline is desired;

Two-three years’ experience in a similar role desirable but open to recent graduates;

Expert agricultural knowledge and ability to demonstrate best practices and research;

Practical experience and a sound knowledge of farm management;

Dairy and beef farm experience preferable (personal or professional);

Technically strong on animal nutrition and husbandry;

Valid, clean driving license;

Flexible and willing to travel.

ABP offers a challenging position with plenty of room for initiative and development, and relevant training to support career growth.

Senior ecologist

Agri-environmental consultancy Philip Farrelly & Co is currently recruiting a senior ecologist to assist on a number of ongoing projects nationwide, including field and office-based duties.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to work on a number of high-profile projects and meaningfully contribute to habitat restoration, including:

The EU funded WaterLANDS project which aims to restore wetlands across Europe;

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Farm Plan Scheme which seeks to promote high-nature value farming;

A variety of other habitat restoration and infrastructure projects.

The key responsibilities of this position include:

Undertaking ecological fieldwork, including baseline and monitoring of a range of terrestrial habitats;

Providing expertise and assistance/advice to the consultancy team on ecological matters;

Writing technical reports and feeding into project progress meetings;

Undertaking other environmental consultancy tasks that may be assigned;

Assisting with tender proposals and identifying business development opportunities.

At least five years’ post graduate experience, and a level 8 degree in ecology, botany, environmental science or similar, and in conducting habitat surveys is required.

Experience relative to peatlands is highly desirable.

Advertisement

Evolution sales executive

JFC Agri is currently looking to recruit an evolution sales executive who will be responsible for driving sales of JFC Smart Agri Tech Products. This role is field based covering the midlands.

This role will involve achieving sales targets via lead generation and opportunity conversions by building strong customer relationships which supports the company’s growth plan.

Further key duties and responsibilities of this position include:

Identify new business opportunities with existing, new end users and trade partners;

Follow up with farm visits to customers to identify their needs and gain an understanding of their farm to ensure our product will suit the needs of the farmer;

Effectively communicate any market findings and customer insights to management

Utilise CRM software for collaboration of daily activities, sales pipeline management along with market and customer information;

Provide product training and demonstration to our customer and support our field service technician with product install etc.;

Submits orders by referring to pricelists and product literature;

Monitor opposition by gathering marketplace info on pricing, products, delivery schedule.

A minimum of three years’ field sales experience B2C as well as a full, clean driving licence is essential. A proven history of working to and achieving sales budgets/targets is required.

A strong working knowledge of farming and agriculture is essential (dairy sector preferable). A technical understanding of agricultural products is an advantage.

Trainee certification officers and farm inspectors

The Irish Organic Association is recruiting for the following full-time positions: trainee farm inspector; trainee certification officer; and a trainee farm inspector/certification officer.

Overview of available positions:

Trainee farm Inspector

Inspectors carry out on-site audits/inspections of farm holdings throughout Ireland and therefore travel will be required. Inspectors are sought in the south west, west, and north west.

Trainee certification officer

Assisting the certification manager with the association’s inspection and certification programme within regulatory guidelines.

Duties, mainly carried out in the office in Athlone and/or from home, include communications with members, maintenance of database files, review, and follow-up correspondence in relation to reports.

Trainee farm inspector/certification officer:

Time to be split between inspections in a defined region and certification officer duties which will be carried out in the office and/or from home, depending on location.

A minimum of a level 8 honours degree in agricultural science is required. Previous experience and knowledge of farming systems is essential. Auditing experience is desirable.

Comprehensive training at various locations will be provided on all matters pertaining to organic production and certification regulatory duties. A full, clean driving licence is essential.

Technical sales advisor

Grassland Agro is seeking highly motivated technical sales advisors to join its growing team in north Cork.

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of Grassland Agro’s product range in soil conditioning, fertilisation and mineral supplements directly to farmers through local co-ops and merchants in the region.

Further responsibilities of this position include:

Develop and maintain relationships with existing and new clients in the agricultural industry;

Develop and maintain relationships with local co-ops and merchants;

Provide technical advice and support to farmers regarding its range of products, and its soil sustainability programme;

Attend trade shows and other industry events to promote the company’s products and services;

Collaborate with other team members to achieve sales targets and identify new business opportunities;

Maintain accurate records of sales activities and customer interactions.

Commercial knowledge, sales and advisory skills experience as well as a degree in agriculture, agricultural Science, or a related field is required. A full driving licence is essential.