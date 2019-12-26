Job seekers: Check out the latest roles in the agri sector…
A number of interesting and challenging jobs are available in the agriculture sector at the moment, across a range of interests, skills, locations and organisations.
This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates in the sector, with vacancies including a: head of livestock production sciences; head of grassland and plant sciences; scientific officer; and account manager, among others.
Head of livestock production sciences
Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the area of livestock production sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research, based at AFBI Hillsborough’s, highly instrumented farm.
The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address the key challenges of increasing livestock productivity whilst reducing its environmental impact and maximising animal health and welfare.
The individual will be an excellent communicator to ensure the impact of the programme is realised locally, nationally and internationally. Click here for more information
Head of grassland and plant sciences
Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the sector of Grassland and Plant Sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research spanning the areas of plant health, grass breeding, seed testing, entomology, arable and horticulture production.
The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address key challenges of climate change and plant productivity and breeding as well as a statutory programme of work delivering for DAERA, and other governmental departments with regard to plant health and seed testing. Click here for more information
Scientific officer – sheep scientist
Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking applications for a scientific officer to be located at the AFBI offices in Hillsborough, Co. Down.
Applications must include your name, address and reference number: IRC252074.
Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00 noon (UK time) on Friday, December 27. Click here for more information
Account Manager
Tama, the global crop packaging market leader, is recruiting for a sales account manager for the Irish market, ideally based in/around the Connacht/Ulster areas (but not essential).
The ideal candidate should have some sales account management experience with a strong commercial awareness, combined with the motivation to forge a career in the agricultural industry. Click here for more information