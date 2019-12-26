Job seekers: Check out the latest roles in the agri sector…

A number of interesting and challenging jobs are available in the agriculture sector at the moment, across a range of interests, skills, locations and organisations.

This week, AgriRecruit has a range of jobs available to suit various candidates in the sector, with vacancies including a: head of livestock production sciences; head of grassland and plant sciences; scientific officer; and account manager, among others.

Head of livestock production sciences

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the area of livestock production sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research, based at AFBI Hillsborough’s, highly instrumented farm.

The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address the key challenges of increasing livestock productivity whilst reducing its environmental impact and maximising animal health and welfare.

The research programme spans all the main farmed livestock species and will use a multi disciplinary approach working across AFBI and other collaborators.

The individual will be an excellent communicator to ensure the impact of the programme is realised locally, nationally and internationally. Click here for more information

Head of grassland and plant sciences

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the sector of Grassland and Plant Sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research spanning the areas of plant health, grass breeding, seed testing, entomology, arable and horticulture production.

The role oversees work based at AFBI Newforge, Crossnacreevy and Loughgall.

The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address key challenges of climate change and plant productivity and breeding as well as a statutory programme of work delivering for DAERA, and other governmental departments with regard to plant health and seed testing. Click here for more information

Scientific officer – sheep scientist

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking applications for a scientific officer to be located at the AFBI offices in Hillsborough, Co. Down.

Applications must include your name, address and reference number: IRC252074.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00 noon (UK time) on Friday, December 27. Click here for more information

Account Manager

Tama, the global crop packaging market leader, is recruiting for a sales account manager for the Irish market, ideally based in/around the Connacht/Ulster areas (but not essential).

Joining the Tama UAT Ireland team, this role is responsible for customer sales and account management, product support and end-user pull through sales to a defined set of customers in Ireland.

The ideal candidate should have some sales account management experience with a strong commercial awareness, combined with the motivation to forge a career in the agricultural industry. Click here for more information