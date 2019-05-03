Job position now available on Saudi Arabian dairy farm

A dairy farm in Saudi Arabia has announced that it is recruiting an assistant herds manager. The farm is headquartered in Saudi Arabia but is operating across the wider Middle East.

The group holds leading positions in multiple industries including dairy, electronics, healthcare and food Service.

A statement from the farm explains that the position offers “an excellent tax-free package and benefits”.

Depending on experience, the salary will range for somewhere between $75,000 and $96,000 per annum, plus a number of benefits.

The group that the successful candidate will be working for operates one of the “world’s largest integrated dairy farms”, with some 50,000 cows producing more than 1 million litres of fresh milk every day.

Due to ongoing growth, they now wish to source an assistant herds manager to “partner” the overall herds manager.

The successful candidate must be a degree qualified individual (preferably in Animal Health/Veterinary) with a minimum five years’ experience in the dairy sector.

The role involves managing a team of over 120, so “you need to be a natural leader”, according to the statement.

The role is open to all nationalities and the group can assist with VISA’s for the selected candidate.

Total management of your feed processing plant;

Manufacture of animal feed to achieve the top quality;

Feed supplements and concentrate development and production ongoing;

New product development and instigation into the feed programs as well as ration formulation;

Breakdown free plant operation by creating maintenance plans that ensure high reliability levels;

Budgeting and inventory planning and control for your units;

Production planning and control as well as cost evaluation and control;

Personnel management;

Managing the customer service department as required. Key Aspects of the Role Will Include:

Concluding, the statement noted: “This is a truly unique opportunity to be aligned to a world-leading dairy business.”