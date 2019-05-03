Investigations continue following Tipp farm fatality

Investigations are continuing following a farm fatality in Co. Tipperary last week, An Garda Síochána has confirmed.

Gardaí are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a man in his 70s, which occurred on a farm in the Cahir area of Tipperary, a Garda spokesperson said in a statement to AgriLand.

The incident occurred last Saturday, April 27, at approximately 10:00am.

Following an incident with a gate on the farm the man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) was made aware of the incident and is investigating.

Advertisement

Quad bike fatality

The fatality occurred less than two weeks after a tragedy where a teenager was killed in a quad bike accident in Co. Kerry.

Following the accident, which occurred on Tuesday, April 16, at Ballygamboon, Castlemaine, the 14-year-old boy was taken to University Hospital Tralee, before later being airlifted to Temple St. Children’s Hospital, where he passed away.

Confirming the death to AgriLand, Gardaí described the death as “sudden”.