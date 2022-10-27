Gardaí in Co. Roscommon have seized a 4×4 jeep and tri-axle cattle trailer after stopping it at a checkpoint and discovering a number of issues.

Checks on the vehicle revealed that the tax was out of date by 2,005 days and the jeep did not posses a valid ​Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing (CVRT) certificate.

In a statement on Twitter, Gardaí said:

“Roscommon Roads Policing Unit [RPU] were conducting a road safety checkpoint when they detected a jeep and tri-axle trailer being driven with no valid Certificate of Roadworthiness and tax expired [by] 2,005 days.

“The vehicle was seized by Gardaí and proceedings have commenced against the driver.”

Gardaí are also investigating the recent theft of cattle from a farm in Co. Laois.

The five heifers, which were owned by an elderly woman, were stolen from a field in Campclone, Ballyfin around 8:00p.m on Saturday, October 15.

It is believed that the animals – four Angus and one Friesian – were loaded onto a livestock trailer on the farm which was then towed away by a black pick-up jeep, thought to be a Mitsubishi.

According to locals, the jeep and trailer were seen close to the Mountmellick road that evening just before the robbery took place.

Images captured by local CCTV cameras are believed to show the jeep and trailer with the five heifers onboard driving towards Mullaghanard Cross; this footage has since been supplied to gardaí.

“Gardaí are investigating the theft of livestock from a field in the Ballyfin area, Co. Laois on October 15, 2022, ” a garda spokesperson confirmed to Agriland.

“No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing,” the statement added.