James Gallagher elected IFA Hill Farming Committee chair

By Aisling O'Brien

James Gallagher has been elected as the next chair of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) Hill Farming Committee.

The sheep farmer from Kinlough Co. Leitrim, was elected following a meeting of the committee yesterday (Tuesday, January 6).

He succeeds Caillin Conneely, who has completed his four-year term as chair.

The committee acknowledged Conneely’s significant contribution and leadership during his tenure.

IFA

James Gallagher said he was delighted to have been elected chair of the IFA Hill Farming Committee.

"There are a number of key issues coming down the tracks, like CAP and the Nature Restoration Law amongst others.

"I look forward to representing our hill farmers to ensure their views and concerns are heard," he said.

James Gallagher will formally take up the position of chair at the 71st IFA annual general meeting (AGM) next week.

The IFA confirmed yesterday that Brendan Soden will be the new chair of the association's poultry committee.

The layer farmer and pullet producer from from Stradone Co. Cavan previously served as vice chair.

He succeeds Nigel Sweetnam, who has completed a four-year term as chair.

 Soden will also formally take up the position at the farm organisation's AGM next week.

