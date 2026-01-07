Value of live exports jumps 40% in 2025 - Bord Bia

Live animal exports from Ireland were worth an estimated €480 million in 2025, up 40% when compared to the previous year.

Bord Bia's Export Performance and Prospects Report 2025/2026, published today (Wednesday, January 7), shows that cattle exports made up 80% of the total value at €390 million.

The overall total also included the export of live pigs to Northern Ireland worth €85 million, along with a small amount of sheep sent to mainland Europe.

Live exports

The number of cattle exported in 2025 stood at around 380,000 head, which is similar to 2024 levels.

Rising beef prices and more limited supplies contributed to a strong increase in the value of all categories of cattle.

Bord Bia said that Ireland being the only European country to maintain bluetongue-free status was a key driver of demand last year.

The report noted there was "a shift in the type of cattle being exported".

Source: Bord Bia

The report shows that live animal exports to the EU were up 6% in value to €250 million.

225,000 calves were exported from Ireland in 2025, up 10% compared with 2024. Bord Bia said there is a growing number of beef-sired calves being traded.

The Netherlands, Italy, and Spain all continue to be important markets for calves, with the number of animals set to Poland also increasing in recent years.

Older categories of cattle (weanlings, stores, adult cattle) recorded double-digit declines, according to the report.

However, there was a steady demand for older animals from Northern Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Greece in 2025.

Exports of live pigs to Northern Ireland increased to around 450,000 head last year, due to increased production and a widening price differential.

Outlook

Bord Bia warned of "several headwinds on the horizon" when it comes to live exports, including opposition to the trading of live animals.

"Proposed changes to EU transport legislation around journey times, feeding intervals, age at transport and space allowances will create challenges in the short to medium term for the unweaned calf trade in particular.

"The current relative price point of Irish animals is impacting competitiveness for all categories of livestock," the report outlined.

In the short-term, the outlook is described as remaining "broadly positive" due to tighter cattle supplies in Northern Ireland and demand for Irish cattle in established export markets.