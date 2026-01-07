Tariff suspension and quota schemes open for agri companies

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE) has confirmed that a new round of the tariff suspension/quota schemes is now open.

The department said applications can be submitted by manufacturers and processors of certain agricultural, industrial and related products.

The tariff suspension/quota schemes offers the possibility for companies to import raw materials, components or intermediate products from outside the European Union free from tariff duty.

Tariff suspension

When applying for tariff suspensions, companies must be able to demonstrate that each item for which duty suspension is sought:

Is intended for further processing by them;

Is not available within the EU;

Generates duty savings of at least €15,000 per annum (if an applicant company cannot reach this minimum limit on its own, it is possible to join forces with one or more other companies to do so).

DETE said that in the case of equipment and material to be used in the production process, a suspension could be considered provided they are specific and necessary for the manufacture of clearly identified products and are not jeopardising competing enterprises.

The closing date for the next round of applications is 5:30pm on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The suspension of duties on these applications, if they are successful, will come into effect from January 1, 2027.

DETE added that companies wanting to oppose applications from other member states or oppose the renewal of existing suspensions/quotas based on production of similar or equivalent products/components should contact the department.