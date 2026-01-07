Knockhill flock progeny breaks national record at Tullow sale

It was the female progeny of the renowned Texel ewe Knockhill Fair Lady that stole the spotlight at the recent South East Stars sale at Tullow Mart, Co. Carlow.

This pedigree Texel ewe produced the ewe lamb Knockhill Irresistible that on the night broke the Irish ewe lamb record price when she sold for an impressive €8,600.

The record-priced ewe lamb is sired by Drumcon His Royal Highness and is a full sister to the first-prize ram at the 2025 Blessington Premier Sale and a maternal sister to the 2024 Premier Sale Champion.

This one was purchased by Ciara and Martin Walsh from Co. Mayo.

Another daughter of Fair Lady secured the second-highest price of the night.

Knockhill Hot Gear, a daughter of Sportsmans Dare Devil, caught the eye of Aaron Patton of the Sunrise Flock and sold for €5,100.

The Thornville pen also saw strong demand in the sale at Tullow Mart.

Thornville Heidi is daughter of Uskvale Get Ready and sold for €4,100 to John Kelly of Co. Mayo.

She was followed closely by her stablemate, Thornville Handrea, a daughter of Forkins Fancy, who was purchased by Edward Buckley of Co. Cork for €4,000.

Two more sheep reached the €3,700 mark. The first was another Fair Lady daughter by Sportsmans Dare Devil, making her a full sister to Hot Gear; she was purchased by Josh Browne of Co. Wicklow.

The second at this price was Thornville Hanna, another daughter of Forkins Fancy.

She was sold in-lamb to Drumcon His Royal Highness - the sire of the record-breaking top-priced ewe lamb and the service sire for many of the night's top 10 hogget ewe prices.

Throughout the sale "exceptional value was found across all budgets for both in-lamb hogget ewes and ewe lambs", according to the sale organisers.

The event concluded with an impressive 98% clearance rate and an overall average sale price of €1,750.