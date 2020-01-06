Is your parlour up to scratch for the next milking season?

A new year, a new milking season and with that it is time to get your milking machine ready. Now, while on a break from milking, is a good time to do this.

The milking machine is one of the most important assets on your dairy farm, so it is paramount that it is operating and functioning correctly going into the next milking season.

When was your milking machine serviced last? A milk machine should be serviced at least once a year. If it is due, book it in to get serviced over the next couple of weeks.

The following parts of the machine should be checked: The vacuum – should be a maximum of 48 kilopascal (kPa);

The liners – research has indicated that they should be changed every 2,000 milkings;

The short pulse tubes and long milk tubes for cracks and ware and tear;

The claw bowl seals and shut off valve seals – and replace as necessary;

The claw bowls for cracks or chips.

In addition to checking all of these, the meal feeders should also be assessed to ensure they are working properly and calibrated correctly. Similarly, the bulk tank should also be checked.

Between now and calving is a good opportunity to make any other necessary adjustments that you may have been meaning to make to the parlour.

Maybe you want to install floor mats? Maybe the front and back gates need to be altered to, perhaps, open and close easier? Or maybe, the collecting yard needs to be increased in size?

Finally, stock up on milking machine and bulk tank cleaning products, teat dip and spare parts. It is a good idea to have a supply of spare parts on hand in case they are needed throughout the year.

These could include: a spare set of liners; short pulse tubes; claw seal kits; claw bowels; a vacuum pump oil; vacuum belts; etc.

Having these parts on hand will mean anything that may go wrong can be sorted straight away, rather than having to wait until the part is purchased.