Vegetable sector grapples with irrigation costs of €100/ac

It costs in the region of €100/ac for every 25mm application of water to field vegetables, a Teagasc vegetable advisor has warned.

His comments follow the publication of a Teagasc report on the impact of the current drought on the field vegetable sector.

The report highlights that input costs this season have risen substantially due to the drought. The three main cost centres are: irrigation; pest and weed control; and harvesting.

The drought that the country is experiencing is having a very serious effect on the field vegetable sector Stephen Alexander, Teagasc vegetable specialist advisor, has said.

There has been virtually no rain in the main production area of, Co. Dublin, since the beginning of June.

At the time the report was issued (July 13), the soil moisture deficit (SMD) was 95mm in the east of the country which in effect means it will take weeks of rainfall to restore soil to normal moisture levels,” he continued.

According to the report, harvesting a crop like broccoli and cauliflower – which normally can be harvested in three passes – is now taking up to five passes due to dry weather effects on broccoli maturity and size.

Advisors warn that this scenario has an “obvious labour cost” implication.

Alexander added that the adverse weather patterns this year have created very difficult growing conditions for all outdoor vegetable crops.

He said that due to the late spring, growers were late to get sowing and planting. He outlined that in some cases sowings/plantings were “missed altogether” because of wet soil conditions.

He added that early crops that would have been sown or planted out in March were skipped; while other crops were planted out in less than favourable conditions – a situation made worse with the subsequent drought due to initial poor establishment.

‘Complete Crop Failures’

According to the report, the warm and dry weather has increased pest and disease pressure in crops and reduced the efficacy of available crop protection measures.

The report estimates that a significant amount of irrigated crops presented to market this year run the risk of making a loss due the additional costs incurred in getting them there.

In crops without irrigation, there is a range of losses, from complete crop failure to severely reduced yields of marketable produce.

Andy Whelton, Teagasc horticulture advisor highlighted that “complete crop failures” are occurring in cases where irrigation is simply not available.

The southern-based expert cautioned that the frequency of complete failures will accelerate in the coming weeks if the moisture deficit remains.

Dermot Callaghan, head of the Teagasc Horticulture Development Department said: “It is important not to lose sight of the possible long-term impacts on the supply base and the viability of the vegetable enterprises.”

Growers, retailers and consumers, all have a responsibility to ensure the long-term viability of an industry that puts local, fresh, top quality vegetables on the supermarket shelf.”