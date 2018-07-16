Kerry reveals June milk price
It has been announced this morning that Kerry suppliers will continue to receive 31c/L including VAT, as the processor has decided to hold its base milk price for June.
Kerry increased its base price for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein by 1c/L for May supplies – bringing its total to 31c/L including VAT.
Towards the end of last week, both Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia also revealed their respective milk prices for the sixth month of this year.
Lakeland Dairies held its base milk price at 31.78c/L including VAT for June.
Meanwhile, Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.
Glanbia Ireland (GI) will increase its base milk price for June by 2c/L to 31c/L including VAT.
The Glanbia Ireland base price and the co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.
A number of other processors are expected to reveal their June milk prices in the coming days.
Ornua’s PPI jumps in June
Ornua’s Purchase Price Index (PPI) for the sixth month of this year recorded a jump of almost four percentage points compared to the May equivalent.
The latest index is adjusted from 105.4 in May, 2018.