Kerry reveals June milk price

It has been announced this morning that Kerry suppliers will continue to receive 31c/L including VAT, as the processor has decided to hold its base milk price for June.

Kerry increased its base price for manufacturing milk at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein by 1c/L for May supplies – bringing its total to 31c/L including VAT.

Towards the end of last week, both Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia also revealed their respective milk prices for the sixth month of this year.

Lakeland Dairies held its base milk price at 31.78c/L including VAT for June.

Meanwhile, Glanbia will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for June manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Advertisement

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will increase its base milk price for June by 2c/L to 31c/L including VAT.

In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to members of 1c/L including VAT, for June manufacturing milk.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

A number of other processors are expected to reveal their June milk prices in the coming days.

Ornua’s PPI jumps in June

Ornua’s Purchase Price Index (PPI) for the sixth month of this year recorded a jump of almost four percentage points compared to the May equivalent.

It was confirmed on Wednesday (July 11) that the PPI for June stood at 109.0 – this equates to 32.8c/L including VAT based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5c/L, the Irish dairy exporter explained.