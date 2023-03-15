Former Irish International rugby player Tommy Bowe has called on motorists to kick drink-driving to touch this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, as figures show 11 people have been killed on Irish roads during the bank holiday period in the last five years.

Data from the Road Safety Authority (RSA) shows that there were 20 serious injuries and two fatalities over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend last year, as well as 72 drink-driving arrests and 33 for drug driving.

Bowe has called on all motorists, but particularly younger drivers, to “never ever drink and drive” and said that drinking and driving “simply do not mix”.

To promote this message, he and a number of secondary school students took part in a go kart obstacle course while wearing ‘beer goggles’, which imitate the impairment effects of alcohol.

Advertisement

The ultimate goal of this was to show that even the most basic tasks are not so simple while under the influence of alcohol.

“Today I was able to experience first-hand, in a safe and controlled space, the impairment effects of alcohol on driving, [and] it was very sobering,” said Bowe.

“Any amount of alcohol can impair driving so it’s just not worth the risk. If you are planning to drink over the St. Patrick’s weekend, leave the keys at home and plan how you are going to get home safely.

“Remember to do the right thing the next morning too, as you may still have alcohol in your body, making you unsafe to drive,” he added.

Advertisement

In 2022, morning after detections for both drink and drug driving over the St. Patrick’s Day period resulted in 34 arrests, and research has shown that one in four motorists admitted “there were times when they may have been over the limit when driving the morning after a night out”. A failed alcohol breathalyser test. Image: An Garda Síochána Twitter

“There is a particular need for younger people to make good choices when using the roads this weekend, including avoiding driving while impaired, through drink or drugs or a combination of both,” said Sam Waide, CEO of the RSA.

“Figures for 2023 to date indicate that 50% of fatalities are 35 years of age or younger. For the whole of last year, this age group accounted for 32% of fatalities.

“All drink-driving offences carry a period of disqualification. Think what this could mean for you for your job and lifestyle.

“Think about what it could mean to carry the burden of causing another person to lose their life,” he concluded.