Irish pig processors called on to ‘align with European price rises’

It is anticipated that Irish pig processors will “raise their pig price in line with other European pig processors” when announcing their pig price tomorrow, Friday, April 5.

Chairman of the Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Pigs Committee, Tom Hogan, outlined that there has been a “significant increase” in global demand for pig meat in recent weeks.

He added that in line with Denmark and Germany both announcing a pig price increase this week of €0.10/kg, “it is anticipated that Ireland will follow suit and give Irish pig farmers some “badly needed encouragement to stabilise and continue to drive production forward”.

Hogan outlined that Germany has now risen its pig price by €0.27/kg in three weeks.

Another spokesperson for the IFA’s Pigs Committee outlined: “It is hoped that a rising tide in demand will lift all boats not just the processors’ boat.”

ASF vigilance

Continuing, the IFA’s Pigs Committee chairman reiterated his warnings for both pig farmers and authorities to be “extra vigilant” with regards to bio security in preventing African Swine Fever (ASF) from entering the country.

The outbreak and rapid spread of ASF has devastated production systems in Asian countries.