29,300 farmers apply under Basic Payment Scheme

29,323 Irish farmers have applied so far for the 2019 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

And with only a few weeks to go before the closing date – May 15, 2019 – those interested in participating are being advised to get their paperwork in order as soon as possible.

In a statement, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said the number of applications were “in line” with last year’s effort.

The department also confirmed that there has been no appeals in respect of the new Land Parcel Identification System (LPIS) which will become part of BPS.

“LPIS will allow mapping to give a more accurate reflection of the land parcel boundaries that are used in department schemes,” a spokesperson added.

Countrywide applications

Meanwhile, the highest number of applicants under BPS are in Donegal where 3,010 farmers applied; Mayo – where 2,819 farmers have signed up – is the second highest.

This is followed closely by Cork where 2,264 farmers have applied for the scheme.

The lowest number of applications are in Dublin where just 141 farmers have made an application under BPS.

The department also confirmed that it is not expecting any delays in BPS payments as a result of LPIS.

New mapping system

A spokesperson said the latest phase of the new mapping system was now underway and being established in a pilot capacity in Co. Louth.

It will be rolled out across the rest of the country on a phased basis.

The spokesperson continued: “The department is currently updating its mapping and imagery systems for EU-funded schemes including the Basic Payment Scheme and other Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) initiatives.”