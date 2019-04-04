Simulators, science and safety: ‘Farm event with a difference’ in Tipp

Preparations for a “farm safety event with a difference” – featuring a tractor simulator, games for kids and health advice from a cardiologist – are currently underway in Co. Tipperary ahead of the occasion next week/

Organised in a joint collaboration between North Tipperary IFA, Teagasc and Maxol, the event is planned for next Wednesday, April 17, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm.

It will take place on the Moran family farm, Coorevin, Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary (E45 ET28) and is registered as a Teagasc Knowledge Transfer (KT) event.

The Moran family, which is hosting the event, is a family partnership in a suckling and sheep enterprise; bucking a recent trend, and has also undertaken a building project.

The family has opened its farm to agricultural science students and US tourists as a source of revenue inside the farm gate.

A tractor simulator will be available for students aged 16 and over, to give young prospective drivers the opportunity to display safe driving skills and to compete with other schools in the locality – with the prize of a trip to Farmhand for the winner and their classmates.

Cardiologist Michael Conway will be present on the day and will speak on farmers minding their health and well-being.

Other key health and safety topics including: safe animal handling facilities; working on heights; and the safe handling of lubricants and pesticides will also be discussed.

Young children are not forgotten – a junior event for 4 to 12-year-olds is also planned; there will be a kids’ activity driving Rolly tractors with prizes for children who display safe driving skills, as well as sand pits with ‘Bruder’ machinery and Siku model tractors, sponsored by Fun On The Farm.

Alma Jordan from Agri Kids will be present on the day encouraging farm safety through role play, fun and games – with Maloney’s pet farm also included in the event’s line-up.