Auction report: Mountain of Masseys at monster March sale

Monday, March 11, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on the Massey Ferguson tractors present – ranging (in this article) from a canvas-cabbed 165 up to a portly-looking 6499 (with front axle and cab suspension).

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from Monday’s auction.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what’s visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that’s not available, what’s claimed in the auction catalogue.

