Irish milk production dropped by 3.1% in July

Irish milk production last month was down 3.1% versus the corresponding month last year, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It was estimated that domestic milk intake equalled 848.5 million litres in July 2018, compared to 874.8 million litres in the same month in 2017.

Comparing the July 2018 figures with those for July 2017 shows that total milk sold for human consumption decreased by 2.4% to 43.8 million litres.

Meanwhile, butter production was down 3.9% to 23,000t, the CSO added.

Comparing domestic milk intake figures for the first seven months of this year to the corresponding period in 2017 indicates a marginal drop of 0.6%.

Advertisement

Upward curve continues for US milk production

The upward curve for milk production in the US has continued in the seventh month of this year, according to the latest figures from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Milk production in the 23 major states during July of this year totalled 17.3 billion pounds, up 0.4% from July 2017, the USDA explained.

In terms of production per cow in the 23 major states, the figure averaged 1,980lb last month. This represented an increase of 8lb compared to the corresponding month last year.

It also represented the highest production per cow for the month of July since the 23 state series began in 2003, the USDA added.