Texan climate change expert to speak at agri-economics seminar

A distinguished Texan professor is set to speak about climate change and its impact on the future of farming at an agricultural economics seminar in Northern Ireland this Friday.

The speech, entitled ‘Climate change, livestock and the inevitability of adaptation’, will be delivered by Prof. Bruce McCarl, distinguished professor of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.

The event will take place at the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) site at Newforge on August 31, 2018 at 11:00am. Registration and refreshments will be available from 10:30am.

McCarl’s presentation will firstly review the evidence on how the climate is changing and then examine the implications on livestock productivity, followed by addressing how science groups and stakeholders need to begin adaptation.

Expert in climate change

Dr. Bruce McCarl is a university distinguished professor and regents’ professor of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.

Dr. McCarl has been working on climate change and its impacts on agriculture for more than 30 years.

He was a Nobel Peace Prize participant in 2007 as a member of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

He is the author of over 280 journal articles plus numerous other publications.

He has held several editorial positions during his career, including being associate editor of Climatic Change since 2000.

Dr. McCarl received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern Agricultural Economics Association and he is a Fellow of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (AAEA).