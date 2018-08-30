Texan climate change expert to speak at agri-economics seminar
A distinguished Texan professor is set to speak about climate change and its impact on the future of farming at an agricultural economics seminar in Northern Ireland this Friday.
The speech, entitled ‘Climate change, livestock and the inevitability of adaptation’, will be delivered by Prof. Bruce McCarl, distinguished professor of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.
McCarl’s presentation will firstly review the evidence on how the climate is changing and then examine the implications on livestock productivity, followed by addressing how science groups and stakeholders need to begin adaptation.
Expert in climate change
Dr. Bruce McCarl is a university distinguished professor and regents’ professor of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University.
Dr. McCarl has been working on climate change and its impacts on agriculture for more than 30 years.
He is the author of over 280 journal articles plus numerous other publications.
He has held several editorial positions during his career, including being associate editor of Climatic Change since 2000.
Dr. McCarl received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Southern Agricultural Economics Association and he is a Fellow of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (AAEA).
Those interested can sign up for the event online.