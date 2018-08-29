AgriLand launches FarmLand

AgriLand, the country’s largest agricultural news and technical information portal, is delighted to announce the launch of a new, cutting-edge, digital broadcast show entitled FarmLand.

The weekly show, which will air tomorrow evening (Thursday, August 30) at 8:00pm across all AgriLand platforms, will focus on agricultural news and current affairs – covering all sectors of the industry.

The programme – hosted by presenter, Claire Mc Cormack – will feature guests ranging from national and international political leaders to farm organisation presidents, scientific experts, farmers, innovators and economists that will engage in lively discussion and thought-provoking debate on the biggest issues affecting Irish agriculture.

Broadcasting from our state-of-the-art digital studio at AgriLand’s headquarters in Dublin, we hope to inform, enlighten and entertain.

Premiere show

First up on the couch for the premiere show will be: the Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Michael Creed; MEP and First Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness; and leading agri-food economist Ciaran Fitzgerald.

FarmLand, which will air every Thursday evening, is supported by well-known agri retailer Homeland – the retail arm of Aurivo Co-operative Society Ltd.

Commenting on the partnership, Elaine Commins, Homeland marketing manager, said: “Our vision is for Homeland to become Ireland’s number one agri retailer – trusted nationwide.

“We will achieve this growth through innovating and investing in both our Homeland branches and our new e-commerce site.

This partnership with AgriLand will allow Homeland to have a national presence and raise brand awareness for the stores, as well as the e-commerce site which is set to launch in winter 2018.

“Homeland.ie is the next step to ensure our continued growth and to secure our sustainability into the future,” she said.

Advertisement

‘Innovate as opposed to imitate’

Also commenting on the launch of FarmLand, Cormac Farrelly, managing director of AgriLand, said: “We have just celebrated our fifth birthday here in AgriLand and from day one we have innovated in the agricultural space.

“We were the first daily farming news publisher, the first digital-only agri media publisher and – once again – we are breaking new ground with the first ever weekly, online, agri news and current affairs show.

Our motto has always been to ‘innovate as opposed to imitate’, which has resulted in AgriLand establishing itself as the largest agri-news publisher by audience in the country – with in excess of 400,000 unique readers each month.

“Our news app remains the most downloaded farming app in the country with more than 100,000 downloads to date.

“We are passionate about keeping Irish farmers informed through our rapidly growing team of professional, dedicated and impartial technical and news journalists that are leading the way in digital publishing.

“We are delighted to welcome Homeland as a partner in this new and innovative project which, I believe, demonstrates the huge strides that Irish farmers and the agricultural industry have made to embrace digital.

“FarmLand is a very exciting addition to the AgriLand brand and we look forward to collaborating with the team at Homeland over the course of the partnership,” Farrelly concluded.