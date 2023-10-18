An Irish MEP has called for measures to be introduced to address the issue of generational renewal in the EU’s farming sector.

Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly said he is concerned by the age profile of European farmers and emphasised the need for “robust policies” to support young and new entrants into the sector.

The comments come ahead of a vote in the European Parliament tomorrow (Thursday, October 19), on a report which states that generational renewal on farms is a key factor for the social, economic and environmental sustainability of rural areas.

The report also states that generational renewal is vital for food security in the EU, along with the future of the traditional family farming model.

Advertisement

Generational renewal

MEP Kelly said that young farmers can be “catalysts for innovation and sustainability in farming practices”.

“They are more likely to introduce fresh ideas and embrace sustainable agricultural methods.

“However, several barriers hinder their entry into the agricultural sector, including access to land, finance, markets, fair remuneration, knowledge, and training,” the Fine Gael MEP said.

“Securing a fair income, as well as a decent quality of life for farmers and their families, is essential to attract and retain the younger generation in farming.

“The challenges faced by young people in rural areas, such as social isolation, education, employment opportunities, healthcare, and digital connectivity, need to be addressed through public policies and support mechanisms,” he added.

Advertisement

The MEP called for the availability of “farm succession facilitators in advisory systems”.

“Young farmers often face challenges in obtaining financial support due to their perceived riskiness, especially women and small farm owners.

“We will need to see more public support, including grants, low-interest loans, and business planning skills for young farmers. In addition, there should be improvements in implementation measures, such as reducing administrative burdens is also needed,” MEP Kelly said.