The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) National Open Day is set to be hosted by the Ballytigue herd of Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley in Limerick on July 7.

The family was initially named as hosts for the 2020 open day. However, this was put back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Frawley family say there are “now looking forward to finally welcoming everybody for this long-anticipated event”.

The recent launch of the event saw attendance by representatives from the IHFA; main sponsor Kerry Agri-Business; and other sponsors Greenvale, Volac, FBD, Southern Milling and Eurogene.

Other local Holstein Friesian breeders were also in attendance.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Ballytigue herd. Aidan and Sally Ann Frawley took over the the running of what was then a beef herd shortly after they got married in 2001. The registered the Ballytigue prefix and assembled a herd consisting of 35 heifers.

Milk production on the farm began in 2002. At present, the farm consists of 140 pedigree registered Holsteins with an average production of 9,538kg of milk per cow and 689kg of milk solids per cow.

The herd supplied 1.3 million litres of milk at 3.98% fat and 3.33% to Kerry Co-op in 2021. 90% of the herd is scored as EX (excellent) or VG (very good) on IHFA classification, with 62 EX cows and 28 VG heifers.

“The IHFA National Open Day presents a unique opportunity to view the tremendous breeding and efficient performance of the Ballytigue herd,” the IHFA said.

Key cow families will be represented on the teams of cows for the stock judging.

Results from the IHFA National Herds Competition 2022, sponsored by Greenvale Animal Feeds, will be announced as part of the open day.

There are four separate categories in the competition: pure Friesian herds, spring calving herds, herds of 80 cows or less, and herds of over 80 cows.

A Ballytigue celebration sale will be held in association with the open day, with young stock from top breeding lines on offer. The sale will be conducted by Taaffe Auctions.

“The Irish Holstein Friesian Association National Open Day is a farm family day out, with trade exhibitors, stock judging, award presentations, young stock sales and much more. All are welcome to attend and entry is free,” the association said.

The host farm is located less than 2km from the N20 in Limerick, along the R518 road.