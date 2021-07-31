Irish free range and organic eggs are available to consumers in South East Asia for the first time, following the granting of a veterinary health certificate for the export of table eggs from Ireland to Singapore.

The Nestbox Egg Company, based in Castleblaney, Co. Monaghan, is the first Irish egg supplier to gain access to the Singapore market, according to Bord Bia.

It’s free-range and organic Irish eggs, under their ‘Golden Irish’ brand, are now available to purchase on Redmart, Singapore’s leading grocery e-commerce site.

Singapore market

Singapore, with a population of nearly six million in an area the size of Co. Louth, is heavily reliant on food imports for food security. Singapore

Ciarán Gallagher, Bord Bia director for South East Asia, noted that Singapore has seen an influx of Irish brands to the market in recent months: “Golden Irish join a range of well-known Irish brands from across seafood, dairy, meat, alcohol, confectionary, and other prepared consumer foods, currently available in Singapore through Redmart and some leading physical retailers.

“Bord Bia’s Singapore office will continue to work closely with The Nestbox Egg Company and other Irish operators to support their continued growth in the region”.

Brian Eivers, sales director, The Nestbox Egg Company said: “We are delighted to have gained entry to the Singapore market, we believe that it represents a significant opportunity for our company and fantastic exposure for our brand ‘Golden Irish’.

“We have worked hard to make this happen and overcame a number of challenges; ultimately it was with the strong support of our colleagues, our producers, The Department of Agriculture Food and Marine [DAFM], Bord Bia and our export agent, PBI, that we got there.”

Gateway to South East Asia

As a commercial hub for the South East Asian region, Singapore is regarded as an influential gateway market to the entire region.

Gallagher continued: “Singapore is renowned as a food destination, and consumers are famously passionate about the food they eat.

“Singapore acts as something of a shop window for surrounding countries – food trends often begin here, then spread to the region.”

The island state is an important market for Irish duck with fellow Monaghan-based business, Silver Hill Duck, entering the market in 2014.

Exports to Singapore

Irish exports to Singapore were valued at over €36 million in 2020, with dairy exports accounting for €26 million.

The next most significant categories were alcohol at €3.8 million, pigmeat at €1.6 million, prepared consumer foods at over €1.5 million, and poultry at €1.2 million.

The Bord Bia Singapore office was opened in 2016 to support Irish exporters targeting the South East Asia region.

Bord Bia has five full-time staff based in South East Asia, supported by four Bord Bia Marketing Fellows.