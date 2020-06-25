Irish Farm Family Rights Group is asking for your opinion…on new farming schemes
“The EU’s landmark Farm to Fork Strategy will, in the not-too-distant future, be on our doorstep. It presents more questions than answers.”
That’s according to the Irish Farm Family Rights Group (IFRG).
- How is this going to affect your farm?
- What will be required of you and your farm?
- What environmental changes will it mean for your farming system?
- Will this be a positive or negative initiative for your farm?
“At this moment in time, nobody seems to have the answers. It seems to be a ‘wait and see’ approach,” a spokesperson said.
“Farmers themselves should voice their opinions and let the policy-makers in this country know whether or not the Farm to Fork Strategy will have a positive or negative impact on their farms.”
‘New schemes’
He added: “In light of the announcement by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that there are plans for a new type of Rural Environmental Protection Scheme [REPS] in the Programme for Government, now is a good time for farmers to express their views on such schemes.
“To this end, the Irish Farm Family Rights Group has compiled a series of questions in a brief nine-minute survey.”
As reported previously on AgriLand (on June 18), €1.5 billion in revenue from carbon taxes will apparently be set aside to (partially) fund what is being described as a “flagship environmental scheme” over the course of the next 10 years.
‘Highly-popular’
The scheme is being modeled after the “highly-popular REPS programme”; it has been referred to as ‘REPS Mark II’. Funding is mooted to come from three sources – the aforementioned carbon taxes; exchequer funding from the state; and monies from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).
CLASSIFIED ADVERTS
-
1st calf heifer
€1,175
-
Limousin Bulls
€1,600
-
Leeherd Simmentals (Est.1982) Bulls & Heifers for sale
Call for price