Irish chefs based in Ireland and the UK recently highlighted the importance of cooking with sustainably produced food at an event at the Airfield Estate in Co. Dublin.

The Sustainable Kitchen event was hosted by the National Dairy Council (NDC) yesterday (Friday, February 2) where a number of high-profile Irish chefs discussed how the culinary landscape is predicted to undergo major changes in the future due to changing attitudes towards food.

Irish chef Anna Haugh, whose restaurant in London, Myrtle, has gained praise since it opened in 2019, attended the event in Airfield and spoke on how food needs to be produced and used sustainably.

Haugh said: “I was raised to waste nothing and have always insisted this ethos continues in my kitchens. Its not just a matter of saving money but also being aware of the repercussions on the planet.

“Challenging yourself to find the best ways to handle the ingredients that come through our door is exciting and rewarding.”

Dr. Kirstie McAdoo, director of education and research at Airfield Estate said: “We should view our evolving food systems as a part of the solution to climate change and there is a role for everyone in that.

“Fundamentally, we are always going to need food and it is always going to produce emissions. The most sustainable food we can eat respects natural resources such as soil and biodiversity and comes from local farmers and suppliers.

“Here at Airfield Estate, we are an important and practical showcase of how soil is protected, biodiversity encouraged, and food is produced.”

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO and the World Health Organization (WHO) sustainable healthy diets should be:

Nutritionally adequate, safe, and healthy;

Culturally acceptable and accessible;

Economically fair and affordable;

Environmentally protective (respectful of biodiversity and ecosystems).

The NDC has stated that “Irish dairy scores well against the four pillars of sustainable diets being highly nutritious with eight nutrients in one glass of milk, accessible and affordable”.

Hosting the event at Airfield Estate yesterday, the NDC acknowledged that “while improvements are ongoing, Ireland is one of the best places in the world for sustainable milk production.

“The grass-based system is extremely efficient resulting in one of the lowest carbon footprints internationally,” it added.

Dublin based chef Eric Matthews, owner of Kicky’s restaurant in Dublin said: “Running any business requires a measured approach to the impact you have on the environment and the food industry is one of the biggest contributors to waste and carbon emissions.

“In my restaurant we aim to reduce waste by running a paperless kitchen, 90% of the kitchen runs on electricity and we deal directly with producers and farmers cutting out wasteful plastics and packaging”.

Conor Spacey is the culinary director of FoodSpace Ireland, which is focused on providing a sustainable food system that involves seasonal Irish ingredients, working directly with farmers across the country and implementing a zero-waste policy that also reduces the carbon footprint.

“The future of our food will change and as consumers we need to be part of that change and really understand the effects our choices can make to the planet, livelihoods, and ourselves,” Spacey said.