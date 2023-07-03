Tesco has confirmed that Irish businessman Gerry Murphy will be its next non-executive chair.

Murphy, whose career has spanned retail and other customer-focused businesses in senior leadership and commercial roles, will take up the position on September 1.

He is currently chair of Burberry Group PLC and Tate & Lyle PLC, which he will step down from on September 1.

Murphy also recently served as group chief executive of Kingfisher plc.

Commenting on his latest appointment, he said: “I am delighted to join the Tesco board as its chair.

“Tesco has a very important role to play in its markets, serving customers, communities and the planet a little better every day.”

Murphy had previously also worked as a food scientist, and initially completed his bachelor’s degree and a doctorate in food science and technology at University College Cork.

Tesco chair

Byron Grote, the interim chair of Tesco, said that Murphy was the “unanimous choice of the board” for the role and believes he will “bring to our board a record of strong and effective boardroom leadership and a deep understanding of retail and consumer-focused businesses and corporate governance”.

Murphy’s strong experience in the food and drink sector has been highlighted through a number of his previous roles, including director at Express Dairies in Co. Cork and London, technical manager for Baileys, and CEO for Greencore Group PLC, a food and drink group.

Tesco dairy prices

The supermarket giant has come in for criticism recently from farmers in both the UK and Ireland following its decision to reduce the price of milk at the till.

In the UK, Tesco’s own-brand four-pint bottle of milk now costs £1.45, a reduction of 10p from £1.55, with the price of two-pint bottle also reduced from £1.25 to £1.20.

Tesco Ireland also cut prices from today (Monday, July 3) with the price of a two-litre fresh milk dropping by 10c.

The supermarket’s own brand of two-litre fresh milk will retail at €2.09 – down 10c from €2.19.