The 37th edition of the Black and White sale was held at the Borderway sale centre on December 2, with a top-price of 13,000gns achieved.

The sale attracted a massive crowd of dairy enthusiasts from across the UK and Ireland, with buyers recorded from 23 UK counties, and six countries including Australia.

Trade topped at 13,000gns with 21 animals selling for or above £5,000 or €5,829, with the overall average coming to £4,010 or €4,676.

Irish sellers

One of the regular Irish sellers at the sale is Leagh Holsteins from Co. Kerry.

Achieving the joint second highest price was Leagh Lamborghini selling for 12,000gns.

The calf which is currently residing in Cloghane, Ballyduff, Tralee, Co. Kerry, doesn’t have far to travel to its new home, as she was purchased by John O’Connor from the Bawnmore herd in Co. Cork.

Lamborghini was an October-born daughter of Delta Lambda, and bred from the only EX96 dam and gran dam combination in Canada.

Her dam, Hendercroft Fever Bazooka was a Grand Champion at the Eaastern Ontario Championship Show and is sister to Hendercroft Winbrook Gummybear EX95 who placed second in the Production class at this year’s Royal Winter Fair. Leagh Lamborghini sold for 12,000gns

Image: Leagh Holsteins

Also selling at the sale was Emerald Holsteins their calf Lot 150: Emerald STA Chief Rhapsody ET, sold for 6,000gns. A potential 16th generation EX, her dam is Emerald Lambda Rhapsody EX92 and she is sired by Stantons Chief.

Emerald STA Chief Rhapsody ET, sold for 6,000gns.

Image: Emerald Holsteins

Black and White

Topping the sale at 13,000gns was a first choice from three heifers due in March consigned by Noel and Daniel Willis from Northern Ireland.

The resulting heifers will be granddaughters of Erbacres Snapple Shakira who has been unbeaten in the show ring during her amazing career, she is the current World Dairy Expo and Royal Winter Fair Champion.

The direct dam of the heifers is Erbacres Diamond Sparkle, an Ex93 daughter of Daimondback who is due again in 2024 and is the highest classified daughter of Shakira.

This first choice was purchased jointly by Wormanby Holsteins and Aubrey Greenhaugh.

The same partnership also purchased Wiltor Ashton Babe for 12,000gns, this perfectly made October-born calf was consigned by David and Claire Jones from South Wales.

She was a direct daughter of the 2022 Reserve Grand Champion from the Royal Winter Fair, Jacobs High Octane Babe.

As well as having one of the best cows in the world for a dam this super young calf’s sister is one of the most talked about young cows in the world.

Jacobs Destiny Balla was recently named Intermediate Champion at the Royal Winter Fair as a Sumer Junior two year old with many tipping her for great things in the future

Luck-E Holstein from Illinois in the USA consigned Luck-E Altitude Aussie Red, and sold for 9,500gns to Mr. Garvey from Northern Ireland.

She was a direct daughter of Luck-E McGucci Afro EX94 who is quickly becoming the most prolific brood cow in the herds history with over 20 EX and 15 VG daughters.

Sold directly following the top price lot for 9,000gns was another direct descendant of Erbacres Snapple Shakira.

Wiltor Legend Shakira was sired by Blondin Legend was bred from a VG87 King Doc dam followed by a VG87 Unix grand dam then Shakira.

This stylish yearling heifer was bought by the Carldanton Holstein herd in Bolton.

Berryholme Rubicon Lustre sold for 9,000gns to John Greenop from the Bridgedale herd in Cumbria.

Consigned by David and Francis Wright from Kendal this powerful heifer was a direct daughter of Dalais Silver Lustre EX95 who was the top seller at this summers Welsh Sensation Sale at 40,000gns.

The next heifer to sell for 9,000gns was Overside Parfect Flo 2 was bred from three generations of cows to classify maximum points in the third lactation and also included three National Champions namely Eclipse Flo, Storm Flo and Shottle Flo.

This powerful, deep framed heifer was a favourite of many prospective buyers and to Mr Garvey in Northern Ireland.

Borderway

An outstanding group of heifers from Absolute Genetics topped at 8,000gns for Absolute Sidekick Advocatt who was bought by Crossfell Holsteins in Cumbria.

Advocatt was the Champion Calf at this year’s Lancashire Calf show and is a great granddaughter of Apple.

The Blexy cow family has been a massive success since it was first imported into the UK.

Coxongreen Loyall Blexy a grand daughter of Rosiers Blexy Goldwyn sold for 8,000gns to Matthew Norman in Devon.

A special choice of two exceptional Ayrshire heifers sold for 6,500gns to David Forsyth from Ayrshire.

Marleycote Sea Lily 36 was consigned by Richard Baynes from the Marleycote herd in Northumberland and was bred from their famous Sea Lily family.

An unborn duo of special Jersey heifers sold for 5,800gns to the Silly Willys Partnership in Staffordshire.

They are daughters of Homeridge T Annett who sold for $105,000 in the Amplify Sale going to Vierra Dairy in 2022 after being named Supreme Champion of the Junior Show at World Dairy Expo.

This world class lot was consigned by Donald and Laura Millar owners of the Treasure Jersey herd near Lockerbie.

