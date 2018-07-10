Irish Air Corps called in to assist with NI gorse blaze

Members of the Irish Air Corps were called in to assist Northern Irish firefighters battle a serious gorse fire in Co. Armagh earlier today (Tuesday, July 10).

Taking to Twitter, the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) explained through its Twitter page that: “Due to the deep-seated nature of the gorse fire at Slieve Gullion Mountain NIFRS requested assistance from the Air Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

“They have deployed two Irish Air Corps helicopters – one is involved in aerial firefighting and one is being used as an observation point,” the tweet read.

Due to the deep-seated nature of the gorse fire at Slieve Gullion Mountain NIFRS requested assistance from the Air Rescue Co-ordination Centre.

They have deployed 2 Irish Air Corps helicopters – 1 is involved in aerial firefighting and 1 is being used as an observation point. pic.twitter.com/s6WvuLNUPT — NIFRS (@NIFRSOFFICIAL) July 10, 2018

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar posted a tweet, confirming that he had granted approval following a request from the North. He added that the Air Corps is on standby for other requests.

Minister of State with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe shared snapshots of the helicopters in action.

He said: “The Irish Air Corps are currently en route to Slieve Gullion, two miles across the border, following a request from the Northern Ireland authorities.

“Great example of the Defence forces working with their counterparts in the North to protect communities.”

Advertisement

The @IrishAirCorps are currently en route to Slieve Gullion, two miles across the border, following a request from the Northern Ireland authorities. Great example of @defenceforces working with their counterparts in the North to protect communities. pic.twitter.com/3Eci0QgMNe — Paul Kehoe T.D (@campaign4kehoe) July 10, 2018



A video of the Air Corps in action was also shared via social media, which also depicts the smoke billowing from the hills.

And here they are in action a short while ago. 👍 pic.twitter.com/aSFQtJRqKq — Marty Donnelly (@MartydRossa) July 10, 2018